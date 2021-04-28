Fortinet Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+23.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $680.8M (+18.0% Y/Y).
- Expected Billings of $770.7M vs. guidance $765-$780M.
- Over the last 2 years, FTNT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward.