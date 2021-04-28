Mastercard Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (-14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.99B (-0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 16 downward.
