eHealth Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETeHealth, Inc. (EHTH)EHTHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-84.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.05M (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EHTH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.