Beazer Homes FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:24 PM ETBeazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)BZHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $559.7M (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BZH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.