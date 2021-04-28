KLA Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.60 (+45.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (+23.2% Y/Y).
- Expected Non-GAAP gross margin 62.4% vs guidance 61.25-63.25%; Non-GAAP operating margin 39.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, KLAC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.