Cirrus Logic Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.34M (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Adjusted gross margin estimate of 51%.
- Over the last 2 years, CRUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.