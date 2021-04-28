Hilton Grand Vacations Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:27 PM ETHilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)HGVBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (vs. $0.40 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.84M (-39.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HGV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.