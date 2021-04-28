WEX Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:28 PM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)WEXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- WEX (NYSE:WEX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $413.06M (-4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WEX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.