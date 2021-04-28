Extreme Networks trades in green on strong revenue growth across geographies
- "Our FQ3 results represent the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth and double-digit growth Y/Y across all our geographies. ... enterprise customers are turning to Extreme's industry-leading cloud solutions to meet the new demands of the distributed enterprise. This is highlighted by ExtremeCloud IQ new subscription growth of 122% Y/Y, which in turn fueled product revenue growth of 29% Y/Y," Extreme Networks (EXTR +4.4%) president & CEO Ed Meyercord commented.
- Revenue stood at $253.4M, up 21% Y/Y and up 5% Q/Q.
- Segment-wise, product revenue increased 29.2% while service revenue grew 5.6%; geography-wise, Americas, EMEA and APAC reported 24.6%, 18.8% and 11.7% Y/Y growth respectively.
- Q3 ending cash balance was $203.1M, an increase of $19.2M from the end of Q2.
- In cloud metrics, average daily traffic rose to ~11.1PB from 8.8PB in prior quarter.
- Outlook: Looking ahead at Q4, we continue to expect double-digit Y/Y revenue growth as demand for our differentiated cloud-driven networking solutions continues to build.
