Zendesk Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)ZENBy: SA News Team
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $294.75M (+24.1% Y/Y).
- Expected Non-GAAP operating margin of 5.9%; Billings of $296.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, ZEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.