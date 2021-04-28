1-800 FLOWERS.COM FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:32 PM ET1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)FLWSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (vs. -$0.14 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $411.9M (+45.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLWS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.