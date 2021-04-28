Five9 Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.63M (+28.9% Y/Y).
- Expected Non-GAAP gross margin 61.9%; Non-GAAP operating margin 8.9%, and Billings of $125.3M.
- Over the last 2 years, FIVN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.