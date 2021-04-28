Syneos Health Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:33 PM ETSyneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)SYNHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYNH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.