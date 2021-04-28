Carlyle Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:33 PM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)CGBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $613.03M.
- Assets under management estimate $251.62 billion.
- Over the last 2 years, CG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.