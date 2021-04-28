Gaming and Leisure Properties Q1 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)GLPIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.79 (-10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $296.29M (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GLPI has beaten FFO estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.