Gaming and Leisure Properties Q1 Earnings Preview

  • Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.79 (-10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $296.29M (+4.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, GLPI has beaten FFO estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
