Strategic Education Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:33 PM ETStrategic Education, Inc. (STRA)STRABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (-26.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $296.5M (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STRA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.