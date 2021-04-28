Onto Innovation Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETOnto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)ONTOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+74.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.22M (+15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ONTO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.