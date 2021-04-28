A. O. Smith Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:36 PM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)AOSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+78.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $768.32M (+20.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating income of $121.1M.
- Over the last 2 years, AOS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.