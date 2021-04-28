Alliance Data Systems Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:37 PM ETAlliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)ADSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.15 vs. $0.75 in 1Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (-21.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.