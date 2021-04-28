Camden Property Trust Q1 Earnings Preview

Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETCamden Property Trust (CPT)CPTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.23 (-8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $264.02M (-0.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, CPT has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 5 downward.
