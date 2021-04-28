McDonald's Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:39 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)MCDBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (+23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.04B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Comps +4.9%, US Comps +10.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, MCD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 9 downward.