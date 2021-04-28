National Instruments Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETNational Instruments Corporation (NATI)NATIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.16M (+10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NATI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.