Trupanion Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETTrupanion, Inc. (TRUP)TRUPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.07M (+36.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRUP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.