Kinsale Capital Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETKinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)KNSLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kinsale Capital (NASDAQ:KNSL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.9M (+60.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KNSL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.