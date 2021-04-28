Credit Acceptance Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETCredit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)CACCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.30 (-14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $429.1M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CACC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.