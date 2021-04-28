Textron Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:42 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)TXTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Textron (NYSE:TXT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+34.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.73B (-1.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect segment operating margin of 7.0% for the quarter and financial income of $3.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, TXT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.