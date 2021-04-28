Enova Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETEnova International, Inc. (ENVA)ENVABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Enova (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+392.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $268.19M (-25.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENVA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.