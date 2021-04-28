Digital Realty Trust Q1 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:43 PM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)DLRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.57 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+27.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DLR has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.