Arthur J.Gallagher Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)AJGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arthur J.Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.84 (+0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AJG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.