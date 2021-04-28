Axos Financial FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETAxos Financial, Inc. (AX)AXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $158.35M (-12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.