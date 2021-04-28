T. Rowe Price Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:50 PM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)TROWBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.94 (+57% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (+24.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TROW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.