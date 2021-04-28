LPL Financial Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)LPLABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (-29.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (+13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPLA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.