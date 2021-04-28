Newmont Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:54 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)NEMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+97.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.15B (+22.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Total gold production (ounces) 1516.5K; and Adj. EBITDA of $1.67B.
- Over the last 2 years, NEM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.