Corporate Office Properties Trust Q1 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETCorporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)OFCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.55 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $157.48M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OFC has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.