Caterpillar Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 2:11 PM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)CATBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (+21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.09B (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Machinery, Energy & Transportation segment operating income of $1.42B.
- Over the last 2 years, CAT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.