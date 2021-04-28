Cullen/Frost Bankers Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 2:20 PM ETCullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)CFRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+92% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $355.72M (-26.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CFR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.