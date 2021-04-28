Southwestern Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $920.38M (+55.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Production of 499.5 Mmcfe/d; and Net cash flow of $318.1M.
- Over the last 2 years, SWN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.