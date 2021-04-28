Hershey Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 2:21 PM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)HSYBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.80 (+10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.12B (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect organic growth of 4.4%, gross margin of 46.9% and operating income $503.8M with margin 23.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, HSY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.