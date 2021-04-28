Mr. Cooper Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 2:23 PM ETMr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)COOPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.37 (compared to -$1.84 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $910.24M (+227.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COOP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.