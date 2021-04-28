Mondelez racks up another strong quarter, and its CEO sees more to come
Apr. 28, 2021
- Mondelez (MDLZ +4.2%) rallies as much as 5% to an all-time record high after crushing expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues, in a strong start to what CEO Dirk Van de Put expects will be another good year for the company.
- Emerging markets have rebounded from the pandemic faster than many analysts expected, while Mondelez enjoyed "market share gains virtually around the world," the CEO tells Barron's.
- The company recorded its best Q1 of cash generation in its history, Van de Put says, adding that on a two-year basis - which strips out some of the spikes around COVID-19 - 90% of its businesses are growing, with only the candy and gum business shrinking.
- Like other consumer product makers, Mondelez is seeing higher input costs, which Van de Put says are "manageable" and largely anticipated by the company.
- The CEO says the company already has taken pricing action around the world - noting its ability to change package size and promotions, rather than simply raise prices - and so far the moves have not resulted in lower volumes.
- Mondelez "posted another strong quarter, led by accelerated EM sales which should lead to positive revisions and potentially upped guidance later this year," Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson says, seeing the Buy-rated company as the leading large-cap defensive with accelerated growth potential in U.S. food.
- Mondelez gained or held share in products that made up 80% of its revenues in Q1, says Piper Sandler's Michael Lavery, who rates the stock at Overweight.
