Realogy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 2:24 PM ETRealogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)RLGYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+87.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+33.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RLGY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.