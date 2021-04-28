Ares Management Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 2:25 PM ET
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $440.66M (vs. $13.4M in year ago quarter).
- Over the last 2 years, ARES has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.