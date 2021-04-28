West Pharmaceutical Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 2:27 PM ETWest Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)WSTBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- West Pharmaceutical (NYSE:WST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+41.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $611.39M (+24.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WST has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.