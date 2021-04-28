Brunswick Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 2:27 PM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)BCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (+52.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (+25.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.