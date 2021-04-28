Visteon Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 2:27 PM ETVisteon Corporation (VC)VCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+471.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $716.54M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.