Valley National Bancorp Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 2:28 PM ETValley National Bancorp (VLY)VLYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $335.23M (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VLY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.