DexCom Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)DXCMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-34.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $484.7M (+19.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DXCM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.