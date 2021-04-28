Ethan Allen Interiors Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETEthan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD)ETDBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 ( vs. Q3 2020: $0.02) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $176M (+17.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ETH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.