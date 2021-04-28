Royal Caribbean Cruises Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 2:35 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)RCLBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$4.61 (-211.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.48M (-98.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.