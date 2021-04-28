BioMarin Pharmaceutical Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)BMRNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-31.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $446.35M (-11.1% Y/Y).
- Product wise revenue: Vimizim $139.8M, Kuvan $78.6M, Naglazyme $92.4M, Palynziq $51.2M, Brineura $30.7M and Aldurazyme $32.8M.
- FY Guidance for revenue stands at $1.75B-$1.85B.
- Over the last 1 year, BMRN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.